Friday Football Scores From Sept. 6

Sep 7, 2019 @ 8:48am

Lincoln East 41, Lincoln Northeast 7

Lincoln Southeast 28, Lincoln Southwest 0

Kearney 47, Lincoln North Star 0

Millard South 41, Lincoln Pius X 3-Thursday

Grand Island 47, Lincoln High 7

Wahoo Neumann 40, Lincoln Lutheran 6

Omaha Concordia 41, Lincoln Christian 33

Norris 35, Crete 14

Waverly 34, Bennington 20

Falls City 27, Raymond Central 23

Centennial 35, Malcolm 12

Parkview Christian 46, Omaha Christian Academy 36

Bellevue West 63. Bellevue East 0

Millard West 24, Omaha Burke 7

Fremont 46, Omaha Benson 12

Creighton Prep 24, Omaha Central 20

Omaha North 56, Omaha Northwest 0

Omaha South 61, Omaha Bryan 6

Omaha Westside 48, Papillion-LaVista 14

Papillion-LaVista South 24, Gretna 7

Columbus 40, North Platte 14

Elkhorn 23, Norfolk 14

Elkhorn South 42, Millard North 14

Wahoo 77, Nebraska City 7

Plattsmouth 34, Beatrice 18

BDS at Elmwood-Murdock

Omaha Skutt 42, Omaha Roncalli 34

Elkhorn Mt. Michael 34. Omaha Gross 28

Johnson County Central 38. Louisville 13

Adams Central 42, Milford 14

York 14, Blair 0

Johnson-Brock 44, Mead 0

Sterling 59, Walthill 0

Ashland-Greenwood 28, Platteview 7

Seward 28, Gering 6

Southern 64. Pawnee City 6

Ralston 49. South Sioux City 7

David City Aquinas 14, Norfolk Catholic 3

Nebraska City Lourdes 44. Tri County 20

Yutan 56, Conestoga 14

Boys Town 27, West Point-Beemer 0

Sutton 16, Wilber-Clatonia  0

David City 37, Syracuse 7