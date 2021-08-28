Friday Football Scoreboard 8/27
Lincoln High 26, Lincoln North Star 24
Lincoln Southeast 29, Omaha North 19
Fremont 35, Lincoln Northeast 0
Gretna 21, Lincoln Southwest 13
Elkhorn 20, Norris 18
Milford 14, Malcolm 7
Lincoln Christian 35, Syracuse 6
Parkview Christian 39, St. Edward 16
Elkhorn South 35, Millard West 21
Kearney 38, Grand Island 35
Papillion-LaVista 28, Papillion-LaVista South 26
Plattsmouth 28, Blair 7
Omaha Gross 34, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 7
Seward 37, Lexington 0
Tri County 36, Johnson County Central 18
Wilber-Clatonia 34, Hastings St. Cecilia 20
Weeping Water 44, Freeman 38