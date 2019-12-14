      Weather Alert

Friday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Dec 13, 2019 @ 11:44pm

Boys

Lincoln Pius X 51, Lincoln Southeast 43

Bellevue East 78, Lincoln Northeast 70 OT

Kearney 60, Lincoln East 40

Elkhorn 48, Norris 33

Waverly 53, Blair 30

Lincoln Lutheran 54, Lincoln Christian 53

Bellevue West 72, Omaha Benson 56

Gretna 51, Papillion-LaVista South 43

Grand Island 61, Fremont 48

Omaha Creighton Prep 73, Omaha Bryan 43

Papillion-LaVista 82, Omaha North 58

Omaha Westside 87, Omaha Northwest 63

Millard North 81, Omaha Burke 62

Millard South 52, Elkhorn South 50

Alliance 51, Columbus 47

Grand Island Northwest 58, Crete 48

Palmyra 46,Mead 36

Diller-Odell 38, Sterling 35

Milford at Fairbury

Omaha Skutt 82, North Platte 46

Falls City Sacred Heart 82, Friend 18

Plattsmouth 65, Nebraska City 62

Wahoo 66, Wayne 59

Wahoo Neumann 61, Norfolk Catholic 33

Ashland-Greenwood 55, Elmwood-Murdock 28

Yutan 47, Freeman 20

Southern at Tri County

Girls

Lincoln Pius X 59, Lincoln Southeast 23

Lincoln Northeast 47, Bellevue East 34

Lincoln High 60, Lincoln North Star 50

Lincoln East 66, Kearney 57

Elkhorn 32, Norris 23

Blair 54, Waverly 36

Lincoln Christian 46, Lincoln Lutheran 21

Bellevue West 48, Omaha Benson 37

Papillion-LaVista South 37, Gretna 36

Fremont 65, Grand Island 18

Omaha Bryan at Omaha Marian

Papillion-LaVista 65, Omaha North 27

Omaha Westside 73, Omaha Northwest 54

Millard North 53, Omaha Burke 51

Millard South 71, Elkhorn South 37

Columbus 54, Alliance 23

Crete 47, Grand Island Northwest 28

Mead 40, Palmyra 27

Diller-Odell 44, Sterling 36

Milford 47, Fairbury 42

North Platte 60, Omaha Skutt 38

Falls City Sacred Heart 66, Friend 8

Plattsmouth 56, Nebraska City 24

Wayne 47, Wahoo 44

Norfolk Catholic 47, Wahoo Neumann 34

Elmwood-Murdock 34, Ashland-Greenwood 32

Freeman at Yutan 51, Freeman 36

Southern 29, Tri County 27