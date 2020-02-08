      Weather Alert

Friday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Feb 7, 2020 @ 11:20pm

Boys

Lincoln North Star 73, Lincoln Northeast 53

Lincoln Southeast 63, Norfolk 61

Lincoln High 78, Fremont 77

Lincoln Pius X 67, Lincoln East 30

Parkview Christian 56, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 39

Norris 53, Nebraska City 34

Aurora 43, Waverly 37

Bellevue East 62, Omaha Benson 58

Bellevue West 58, Papillion-LaVista 47

Elkhorn South 68, Omaha Burke 61

Omaha Central 64, Omaha South 49

Omaha Creighton Prep 60, Omaha North 33

Columbus 58, Omaha Gross 48 (OT)

Millard North 66, Millard West 64 (OT)

Grand Island 74, Kearney 63

Papillion-LaVista South 77, Omaha Bryan 64

Hastings 55, North Platte 37

Seward 48, Blair 47

Omaha Roncalli 52, Ralston 51

Wahoo 86, Arlington 51

HTRS 49, Sterling 45

Platteview 51, Syracuse 38

Douglas County West 69, Ashland-Greenwood 60

Girls

Lincoln Pius X 69, Lincoln East 56

Lincoln Northeast 52, Lincoln North Star 50

Fremont 47, Lincoln High 45

Norfolk 59, Lincoln Southeast 44

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 47, Parkview Christian 10

Aurora at Waverly

Norris 79, Nebraska City 44

Malcolm 32, Yutan 19

Bellevue East 57, Omaha Benson 53

Gretna 66, Omaha Northwest 46

Hastings 45, North Platte 41

Kearney 62, Grand Island 28

Millard North 57, Millard West 39

Omaha Burke 57, Elkhorn South 54

Omaha Central 78, Omaha South 36

Papillion-LaVista 58, Bellevue West 52

Papillion-LaVista South 82, Omaha Bryan 12

Blair 53, Seward 37

Ashland-Greenwood 56, Douglas County West 43

Wahoo 41, Arlington 35

Syracuse 50, Platteview 43