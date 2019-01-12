Friday Area Prep Basketball Results

Boys
Lincoln East 61, Lincoln Southeast 57
Lincoln Pius X 79, Lincoln High 62
Lincoln Southwest 41, Fremont 37
Kearney 60, Lincoln Northeast 48
Norfolk 61, Lincoln North Star 56
Lincoln Lutheran 55, Nebraska City Lourdes 36
Lincoln Christian 78, Columbus Scotus 32
Ashland-Greenwood 69, Raymond Central 42
Bennington 64, Waverly 59
Norris 57, Ralston 30
Yutan 79, Malcolm 29
Elkhorn South 53, Millard South 49
Omaha Central 74, Omaha Northwest 52
Omaha Westside 63, Omaha Burke 58
Omaha Creighton Prep 48, Omaha South 42, OT
Omaha Skutt 65, Omaha Gross 39
Papillion-LaVista South 59, Papillion-LaVista 58
Lexington 52, Columbus 47
Gretna 71, Nebraska City 32
Elmwood-Murdock 55, Conestoga 31
Hastings 63, McCook 34
Blair 56, Plattsmouth 39
York 50, Crete 40
Wahoo 68, Platteview 49
Seward 55, Schuyler 12
Aurora 65, Beatrice 47
Auburn 72, Fairbury 36
Girls
Lincoln East 48, Lincoln Southeast 34
Lincoln Northeast 53, Kearney 42
Lincoln Pius X 67, Lincoln High 12
Lincoln Southwest 62, Fremont 56
Lincoln Christian 45, Columbus Scotus 32
Norfolk 48, Lincoln North Star 40
Nebraska City Lourdes 49, Lincoln Lutheran 26
Ashland-Greenwood 42, Raymond Central 38
Waverly 42, Bennington 36
Yutan 57, Malcolm 28
Bellevue West 54, Bellevue East 33
Columbus 47, Lexington 35
Gretna 64, Nebraska City 20
Millard South 51, Elkhorn South 30
Omaha Westside 56, Omaha Burke 43
Wahoo 55, Platteview 37
Seward 44, Schuyler 24
Elmwood-Murdock 59, Conestoga 34
Fairbury 47, Auburn 39, OT
Blair 50, Plattsmouth 22
