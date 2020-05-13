Former NU Quarterback Vedral Will Transfer To Rutgers
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 13)–Only two weeks after he announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal, former Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral announced on Twitter he plans to continue his college football career at Rutgers.
Vedral posted on his Twitter that “I am all in! Can’t wait to join the F.A.M.I.L.Y and get to work!”
Also in the post, Vedral said he is thankful to the University of Nebraska coaches, team, and fans, adding “I am also so grateful to have had so many opportunities to continue chasing the dream of football.”
An all-state athlete in football and basketball at Bishop Neumann in Wahoo, Vedral started his college career at Central Florida with Coach Scott Frost. He later transferred to play for the Huskers after Frost accepted the job in Lincoln. He played in seven games during his time with Nebraska, starting in two. He completed 36-of-61 passes for 447 yards and one interception. He ran 37 times for 119 yards and four touchdowns.
Hail Varsity Magazine reports that Vedral will be able to play right away for Rutgers. He is a graduate transfer and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Nebraska and Rutgers are currently scheduled to meet on Oct. 24 in Piscataway, New Jersey.