Former North Star Great Williams and Oklahoma State Among Teams Playing In Basketball Bubble at PBA
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 9)–Nearly nine months after his high school basketball career ended, Donovan Williams will be back in Lincoln in late November as a member of the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team.
The All-State selection and Nebraska’s 2020 Mr. Basketball from Lincoln North Star returns to Pinnacle Bank Arena with his Cowboys teammates Nov. 25-28 to participate in the 2020 Elevate Hoops Golden Window Invite, hosted by Nebraska.
Williams, a true freshman, and Oklahoma State are among the latest additions to the tournament, with more teams expected, according to College Basketball insider Jon Rothstein via Twitter on Thursday. The field already includes Nebraska, LSU, Northern Iowa, Nevada, Illinois State, and Cleveland State.
On Friday, Rothstein mentioned on Twitter that the University of San Francisco will also be playing in the Golden Window Tournament in Lincoln.