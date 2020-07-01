Former Links All-State Quarterback Case Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 1)–After redshirting last fall, former Lincoln High quarterback Cedric Case announced on Twitter Tuesday he’s entering the NCAA transfer portal, with the likelihood of not returning to Texas State.
Case, a 2019 Lincoln High graduate, holds the state record in Nebraska on passing completion percentage at 70 percent, with 8,020 yards and 81 touchdowns. He threw for 3,249 yards and 37 touchdowns while completing 68 percent of his passes as a junior and completed a Class A single-season record 73 percent of his passes for 2,782 yards and 25 touchdowns as a senior for the Links.
Case was an all-state selection for the Links and helped them to three state football playoff appearances. He chose Texas State, after his decommitment from the University of North Dakota in July 2018.