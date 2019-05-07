Former Husker Wrestlers Burroughs, Green Victorious At Beat The Streets

New York, N.Y. –(News Release)– Olympic and World Champion Jordan Burroughs dominated UFC star Ben Askren with an 11-0 technical fall (3:16) in the 79 kg/174 pound Main Event at Beat the Streets on Monday night at Madison Square Garden.

Burroughs began the match by driving Askren off the stage in the opening minute for an early lead. Burroughs then added a double-leg takedown at the one-minute mark to go up 5-0. He tallied up two more takedowns to bring the margin to 9-0 after the first period. 44-seconds into the second period, Burroughs took down Askren to go up 11-0, winning via technical fall.

World Silver Medalist James Green also defeated Pan American Champion Anthony Ashnault in an 8-4 decision in the 70 kg/154 pound bout. Green led 4-0 after the opening period with a pair of takedowns. Green added two step-out points early in the second period and a takedown to lead 8-0 midway through the second. Ashnault scored two takedowns late to bring the score to 8-4, but it was not enough to overcome Green.