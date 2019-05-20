Former Husker Wrestler Green Qualifies for Final X: Lincoln

RALEIGH, N.C. –(NU Athletics May 19)– James Green advanced to Final X: Lincoln, winning both of his matches in the 70-kg best-of-3 championship match at the 2019 USA Wrestling Senior Freestyle World Team Trials on Sunday.

Green picked up a technical fall over Anthony Ashnault (0:30) in the first match in the best-of-3 series. Green was up 4-0 in the opening seconds and caught Ashnault in a leg lace. Ashnault was injured after the leg lace, giving Green the technical fall. Green picked up the victory in the second match by injury default, to advance to Final X: Lincoln.

Green will wrestle Ryan Deakin in the 70-kg match in Lincoln for a chance to make the 2019 U.S. World Team and compete in Kazakhstan on September 14-22. Deakin wrestles for Northwestern and finished sixth in his weight-class at the 2018-19 NCAA Championships.

With his win today, Green joined Jordan Burroughs in the Final X: Lincoln field on June 15. Tickets can be purchased under the tickets tab at: FinalX.tv

Dom Bradley won the third-place 125-kg match by criteria, 5-5. Youssif Hemida was up 4-0 early and Bradley responded, bringing the match to 4-4 in the second minute. The match was knotted up at 4-4 after the opening period and the wrestlers traded points in the final minute to bring the tally to 5-5.

USA Wrestling Senior Freestyle World Team Trials

May 18-19, 2019

Raleigh, N.C. (Reynolds Coliseum)

70 kg: James Green – 1st Place (4-0)

Quarterfinal: James Green dec. Mario Mason, 5-3

Semifinal: James Green tech. fall Brandon Sorensen, 10-0 (1:32)

Best-of-3 Match #1: James Green tech. fall Anthony Ashnault, 10-0 (0:32)

Beset-of-3 Match #2: James Green def. Anthony Ashnault by default, 0-0

125 kg: Dom Bradley – 3rd Place (3-1)

Quarterfinal: Dom Bradley tech. fall Youssif Hemida, 10-0 (2:25)

Semifinal: Gable Steveson dec. Dom Bradley, 7-3

Consolation Semifinal: Dom Bradley dec. Garrett Ryan, 3-0

Consolation Final: Dom Bradley dec. (by criteria) Youssif Hemida, 5-5