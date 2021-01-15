Former Husker Robinson To Transfer To Kentucky
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 15)–Former Nebraska wide-receiver and back up running back Wan’Dale Robinson has made a decision on where he will continue his college football career.
On Friday, Robinson announced on Twitter he is returning to his home state of Kentucky and play football for the University of Kentucky Wildcats.
In a statement put out on Twitter early Monday afternoon, Robinson said with his mother contracting COVID-19 toward the end of 2020 and health complications that have developed, he’s entering into the transfer portal to find a place closer to her and family, while achieving his dreams and goals as a football player. Robinson, who grew up in Frankfort, Kentucky (about 25 miles from the UK campus in Lexington), enters a Wildcat football program that went 5-6 this past season and won the Gator Bowl.
Robinson led the Huskers this past season with 51 catches and 461 receiving yards despite playing only eight games and splitting duties at running back. The sophomore was also fourth on the team with 240 rushing yards, and led Nebraska with 696 all-purpose yards. He earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten honors from the conference coaches. Entering bowl season, Robinson ranked third in the Big Ten and 21st nationally with 6.4 receptions per game.
