Former Husker Great Lue Fired As Cavs Head Coach After Winless Start

By Tom Withers

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND—A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press the Cleveland Cavaliers have fired coach Tyronn Lue after a 0-6 start.

Lue was dismissed on Sunday, according to the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not commented on the move. Lue guided the Cavaliers to an NBA title in 2016 – Cleveland’s first pro sports championship since 1964 – and helped the team to four straight Finals.

But in their first season since superstar LeBron James left as a free agent, the Cavaliers are off to their worst start since losing their first seven games in the 1995-96 season.

Cleveland has been plagued by poor defense and the team hasn’t been showing any improvement under Lue, who was promoted to head coach in 2016 when the Cavaliers fired David Blatt.

Lue played ten seasons in the NBA, after a stellar college basketball career at Nebraska. He played on world championship teams with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2000 and 2001.