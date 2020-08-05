      Weather Alert

Former Husker Golfer Sasse-Kildow In 4th After Round 2 At Nebraska Women’s Amateur Championship

Aug 5, 2020 @ 12:46am

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 5)–Former Lincoln High and Nebraska golfer Sarah Sasse-Kildow is in fourth place at the 46th Nebraska Women’s Amateur Golf Championship at the Country Club of Lincoln, after shooting an even-par in Tuesday’s second round.

Sasse-Kildow is a five-time champ of the Women’s amateur. Incoming Husker freshman golfer Lindsey Thiele (teel) of Wahoo is atop the leaderboard.

Here’s the latest leaderboard:  46th Nebraska Women’s Amateur Championship. 