Former Husker Football Player Dennard In Jail, Accused of Domestic Assault
LINCOLN–(KFOR 2/10)–Former Nebraska football player Alfonzo Dennard is in jail, accused of third degree domestic assault, following a disturbance at his south Lincoln home late Wednesday night.
Police say Dennard allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, leaving her with minor injuries that didn’t require hospital treatment. Dennard has past legal issues, including a conviction for a 2012 assault on a Lincoln Police officer and served time for violation probation for being picked up for DUI.