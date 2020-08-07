Former Husker All-Conference Lineman Battling COVID-19
LINCOLN–(KFOR/10-11 Now Aug. 6)–Former Nebraska football player Keven Lightner is in the intensive care unit at a Lincoln hospital, fighting COVID-19, his family told KFOR’s media partner 10/11 Now on Thursday.
Lightner, who has been coaching football over in Japan, after serving as an assistant coach in the past at Vanderbilt and Ohio University and at the high school level back in the 1990s at Lincoln Northeast, started getting symptoms on July 19. More than a week later, his symptoms got worse, where he had to be admitted to the hospital.
Lightner has experienced a collapsed lung, complications with his kidneys, and a fever reaching as high as 104 degrees, according to Erin Lightner. She says Keven has been heavily sedated over the past week and is fighting for his life.
Lightner played on the Nebraska football team in the 1980s. He was an All-Big 8 offensive lineman in 1987, where the Huskers finished with a 10-2 record.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Lightner. Click the link below.
