FOOTBALL: Williams’ Late Touchdown Catch Helps Millard West Past No. 5 LSW

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 13)–Millard West played the spoiler Thursday night at Seacrest Field, when the Wildcats mounted a rally after trailing by ten points midway through the fourth quarter.

Jackson Williams caught a 70-yard touchdown pass from Brody Peterson with 1:15 remaining in the game to give Millard West a 27-23 victory over Class A No. 5 Lincoln Southwest in a high school football game heard on KFOR.

Williams had seven receptions for 184 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Wildcats. However, what stood out most of the game was the performance of running back Cal Newell, who had 36 carries for 268 yards and three touchdowns in the loss for the Silver Hawks.

Newell scored on Southwest’s second drive of the game on a one-yard run, following a fumble recovery at midfield. The Silver Hawks later added a field goal before Millard West answered with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Peterson to Williams and the Wildcats trailed 10-6 at halftime.

Millard West (5-3) went ahead 13-10 on the opening drive of the second half when Peterson found Williams on a 39-yard touchdown pass. Southwest responded with Newell scoring on a 15-yard run to go back up by three, before scoring again on an 18-yard run that put the Silver Hawks ahead 23-13 heading to the fourth quarter.

Newell went down with a cramp in his left leg that essentially sidelined him the rest of the game, but Southwest did all they could to melt time off the clock in the final frame. But Millard West responded with a 79-yard drive that was capped on a four-yard scoring run from Peyton Strong to pull the Wildcats to within three of the Silver Hawks.

Southwest recovered an onside kick from Millard West, but struggled to sustain the drive and was forced to punt that set up the winning scoring drive.