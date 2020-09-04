FOOTBALL: Walters Picks Up 400-Yard Performance In East Win Over Papio South
LINCOLN–(KLMS Sept. 3)–Noah Walters threw for 427 yards and five touchdowns in helping Lincoln East rally back in the second half to beat Papillion-LaVista South 37-32 in high school football Thursday night, a game that aired on ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM.
It took a couple of third quarter touchdown passes from Walters to junior wide-receiver Cooper Erikson to erase a 25-14 deficit early on and give the Spartans the lead the rest of the way at 28-25. Erikson, a 6-4 junior, caught a 31-yard TD pass and another from 27-yards.
East (2-0) went up 30-25 in the fourth quarter, when defensive lineman sacked Papillion-LaVista South quarterback Brady Fitzpatrick in the end zone for a safety. The Spartans went up 37-25 with 9:24 left in the game, when Walters found receiver Carter Glenn on a 44-yard touchdown pass.
Papio South (0-2) added a late touchdown on a four-yard run from Devyn Jones to pull within five with 2:54 to play. AJ Seizys recovered an on-side kick for East and the Spartans held on by running out the clock.
East wasted no time getting on the board early. Two plays, 71-yards, DeKendrick McCray on a jet sweep play ran the ball in from 10-yards out to give the Spartans a 7-0 lead with 11:30 left in the first quarter. About three-and-a-half minutes later, Walters threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Glenn to extend the Spartan lead to 14-0, before Papio South rattled off 22 unanswered points. That included an interception by Broden Bahl, who ran the ball back 94-yards for a touchdown that gave the Titans their first lead at 15-14 with four minutes left in the second quarter.
Bahl came through again for Papio South, intercepting a pass at the East 30-yard line, which set up Jones for a four-yard touchdown run that put the Titans up 22-14 at halftime.