FOOTBALL: Southeast Stays Perfect, Holds Off Creighton Prep
LINCOLN–(KLMS Sept. 18)–After holding off No. 9 Creighton Prep for about two-and-a-half quarters on Friday night, No. 5 Lincoln Southeast came through at just the right time to survive.
The Knights withstood a Junior Jays attack in the fourth quarter to hold on for a 24-21 victory in high school football at Seacrest Field, in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln.
Southeast defense came through first in the opening quarter, when David Swanson intercepted a Prep pass and returned it 59-yards for a touchdown. Knights quarterback McGinness Schneider then found receiver Derek Branch on a 24-yard touchdown pass with just over 10 minutes left in the second quarter to build up a 14-0 advantage.
After a fumble recovery by Barrett France at the Prep 24-yard line, Schneider threw another touchdown pass in the third quarter, including a 17-yard toss to Jake Appleget to extend the Knights’ lead to 21-0.
Prep (1-2) started to heat up toward the end of the third quarter, when Michael Barrett recovered a botched Southeast punt at the Knights’ 23-yard line. Then Sam Meysenburg threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Alex Bullock with 2:36 left.
The Junior Jays got hot, by narrowing the deficit down to eight, after Meysenburg found tight end and Nebraska recruit AJ Rollins on a 7-yard touchdown pass with just under 11 minutes left in the game.
Southeast later got a 24-yard field goal from Nate McCashland to extend the Knights’ lead to 24-13 with 7:13 left. Prep answered back with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Meysenburg to Bullock, with Meysenburg scoring the two-point conversion with just over five minutes to play. The Knights then held on for the win, after Max Buettenback ran for 41 yards, then caught a 13-yard pass and Taveon Thompson caught a 21-yard pass to help run out the clock.
Southeast (4-0) now awaits 3-1 Lincoln East next Thursday night, in what could determine the city football championship. You can hear that game on ESPN Lincoln, starting at 6:50pm. The Spartans are coming off a 46-41 loss to Millard North, in what many considered to be a controversial ending that gave the Mustangs the win as time ran out.