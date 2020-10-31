FOOTBALL: Southeast Rolls Past Columbus To Advance To Class A Quarterfinals
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 30)–Lincoln Southeast had not played a football game for three weeks, before Friday night’s 31-7 victory over Columbus in the Class A state football playoffs at Seacrest Field.
The Knights (8-0) didn’t have to shake off too much rust to hold of a talented Discoverers team, who hung with top-ranked and defending state champion Bellevue West two weeks ago through three quarters. Southeast’s final regular season game against Gretna two weeks ago was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns at Gretna High School.
During Friday night’s game heard on KFOR, the Knights had some early difficulties, going three and out on their opening drive. Southeast, though, returned to the usual high powered offense when running back Nigel Bridger scored from eight yards out for a 7-0 lead. Nate McCashland added a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter, then Bridger had a 17-yard touchdown run to put the Knights up 17-0.
Columbus (6-4) didn’t have quarterback Brody Mickey most of the game and the only touchdown the Discoverers got was a 36-yard pass from backup Rylee Iburg to Ernest Hausman at the end of the first half, with Southeast still ahead 17-7.
An opening drive of the second half for Columbus ended in a turnover, when Southeast’s David Swanson intercepted a pass. Nine plays later, sophomore running back and Nebraska baseball commit Max Buettenback ran the ball into the end-zone from two-yards out to make it 24-7 Knights.
Southeast meets Elkhorn South in next week’s Class A quarterfinal round.