FOOTBALL: Southeast Relies On Buettenback To Help No. 5 Knights Defeat No. 9 East
LINCOLN–(KLMS Sept. 24)–Running back Max Buettenback carried the ball for 173 yards and had a short touchdown run to help Class A No. 5 Lincoln Southeast to a 24-14 win over No. 10 Lincoln East in high school football Thursday night at Seacrest Field, in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln.
Buettenback, a sophomore and Nebraska baseball verbal commit, scored on one-yard touchdown run to cap a 24-play, 80-yard drive with 26 seconds to play to seal the win for Southeast, who improved to 5-0 and won the city football championship.
The Knights jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, when senior quarterback McGinness Schneider scored on a 15-yard run. Kicker Nate McCashland added a 42-yard field goal with just under nine minutes left in the second quarter.
East (3-2) responded after the ball was recovered by Jaelyn Welch off a botched punt return from Southeast. The Spartans quickly responded when junior quarterback Noah Walters threw a 30-yard pass to receiver Austin Schneider to set up a two-yard touchdown pass from Walters to Brayan Van Meter to shorten the deficit to 10-7 with just over five minutes remaining in the first half.
On their next possession, Southeast responded with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Schneider to Derek Branch, putting the Knights back up by ten, 17-7.
East quickly countered with a three-play, 75-yard scoring drive, when Walters found receiver Cooper Erikson on a 39-yard touchdown pass and the Spartans only trailed 17-14 heading into the locker room.
Neither team could budge in the third quarter, after East maintained possession of the football for about nine minutes to open the third quarter and ultimately missing a 32-yard field goal attempt. The Spartans got as deep as the Southeast 22-yard line in the fourth quarter, when Brayden Boudreau intercepted a Walters pass that eventually set up the final scoring drive for the Knights.