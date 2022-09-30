FOOTBALL: Skutt Finds Ways To Stop Pius X Attack

OMAHA–(KFOR Sept. 29)–Class B No. 6 Omaha Skutt didn’t skip a beat Thursday night after not playing an actual football game for almost two weeks.

The SkyHawks capitalized with big plays early on and managed to utilize their defense to stop No. 8 Lincoln Pius X on a few drives, even preventing the Thunderbolts from scoring in the second quarter en route to a 13-0 victory at Moylan Field in a game heard on KFOR.

Skutt (4-2) last played Sept. 16, where they fell 34-13 to No. 5 Elkhorn, but since Omaha Buena Vista forfeited their season the SkyHawks got the automatic win for their scheduled Sept. 23 game.

After a couple of big running plays courtesy of running back Wyatt Archer, Skutt capitalized when junior quarterback Bennett Turman found senior wide-receiver Joe Connolly on an 18-yard touchdown pass. While the point after attempt was blocked by Pius X defender Jack Schafers, the SkyHawks took a 6-0 lead with 9:47 left in the first quarter.

Pius X (3-3) went with a ground attack from running back Matt Bohy and a few swing passes to receiver Cole Skrupa to move the ball into SkyHawk territory. Then Thunderbolt quarterback Kolbe Volkmer’s pass attempt to Nate Schauer was complete around the Skutt 15-yard line before the ball was stripped out of his hands before he crossed the goal line and Skutt recovered the fumble for a touch back.

Two plays later, running back Maccoy Holtam scored on a 74-yard run to give Skutt a 13-0 lead with 8:47 left to go before the end of the first half.

The SkyHawks added a 37-yard field goal from Morgan Finkenbinder with 13 second left before halftime and Skutt’s lead increased to 16-0.

Pius X capitalized on the opening drive of the second half, capped off on a 34-yard touchdown run from Matt Bohy and a two-point conversion was completed to Schauer put the Thunderbolts on the scoreboard 16-8.

Skutt then answered with 2:28 left in the game on a 20-yard touchdown run from Holtam.

Pius X then put together a quick drive with less than two minutes remaining and converted on a couple of pass plays to Bohy and Cole Skrupa. A roughing the passer penalty on Skutt gave the Thunderbolts the ball at the SkyHawk two-yard line. Holtam then tipped another Volkmer pass and intercepted the ball to seal the Skutt victory.