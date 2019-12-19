FOOTBALL SIGNING DAY: Huskers Sign 21 Recruits, LSE Product Gifford Signs As Blueshirt

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 18)–Nebraska football coach Scott Frost on Wednesday afternoon discussed the early signees to the 2020 recruiting class, indicating he’s very excited to have these kids as part of the program.
“They’re excited. They want to be at Nebraska,” Frost said. “I would walk out of almost every house and say ‘we got a chance to win a lot of games with kids like this coming to the program.”
The linebacker was a big focus for Nebraska this year, where the Huskers signed interior linebacker Keyshawn Greene out of Florida, with Frost saying “really solidified what we’re doing there.”
Locally, Lincoln Southeast all-state safety Isaac Gifford signed his letter of intent to play college football at Nebraska. He was given a blueshirt offer last Saturday, meaning he’ll get the scholarship the second day of fall practice and then he can play.
“It was a good feeling, to something was on the table, something that I didn’t think was a bad offer,” Gifford said after his signing. He will enroll in classes at Nebraska for the spring semester and participate in spring drills. His Southeast teammate, Xavier Trevino, will do the same thing. He signed as a walk-on with the Huskers.