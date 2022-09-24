FOOTBALL: Pivotal 2nd Quarter Helps Millard South In Win Over North Star

LINCOLN–(KLMS Sept. 23)–Millard South did not look like a 1-3 football team entering Friday night’s matchup with Lincoln North Star at Union Bank Stadium.

The Patriots struck first and after the Gators responded in the second quarter, Millard South sprinted for 21 unanswered points to earn a 49-10 victory over North Star in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln.

Lance Rucker caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cam Kozeal with just over six minutes remaining in the first quarter to put the Patriots ahead. North Star managed to put together a drive at the end of the first quarter but a field goal attempt from 21-yards out failed.

The Gators managed to bounce back with just 8 minutes left in the second quarter, with quarterback DJ Athouris connecting with Dylan Hallett on an 8-yard touchdown pass. On the ensuing kickoff, Millard South’s Gavin Nunnally returned the ball 84-yards for a touchdown to give the Patriots a 14-7 advantage.

After a North Star drive stalled, Millard south struck again. Kozeal found receiver Grant Renken on a 29-yard touchdown pass with 6:16 to play before halftime. The Patriots defense continued to stymie the Gators’ offense on some blitzes by pursuing the pocket and disrupting Athouris trying to throw passes.

The Patriots capitalized with a 9-yard touchdown run by Kozeal to cap a 74-yard drive just before the end of the first half for a 28-7 lead.

North Star started the second half with the ball, but was forced to punt and the ball ended up at the Gator 46-yard line. Millard South capitalized with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Kozeal to Renken. Then Nolan Feller intercepted an Athouris pass at the North Star 19-yard line. That would soon set up a 3-yard touchdown run from Kozeal and the Patriots led 42-10 with just over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Renken caught his third touchdown pass of the night that put the game away with 9:06 left in the game.