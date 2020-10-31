FOOTBALL: Paul Lifts Lincoln Christian To OT Win Over Gothenburg
LINCOLN–(KLMS Oct. 30)–Ian Paul kept Lincoln Christian’s hopes of advancement in the Class C1 State Football Playoffs alive with two big carries, the latter of which was the game-winning touchdown.
A nine-yard gain, followed up by the one-yard scoring run from Paul lifted the No. 6 seed Crusaders to a 27-24 overtime victory over No. 11 Gothenburg Friday night at Christian Field, in a game heard on ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM.
Christian (8-1) now plays at No. 3 St. Paul in the quarterfinals Nov 6. St. Paul came away with a 48-0 victory over No. 14 Cozad.
Gothenburg had rallied in the fourth quarter, by capitalizing on a fourth quarter fumble from Christian quarterback Alex Koch at the Crusader 44-yard line. The Swedes later capped off the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run from running back Owen Geiken to tie the game at 21 with 2:41 to play in regulation.
Christian had the ball as time ran out in regulation, but started overtime on defense when Gothenburg won the toss and chose to start the extra frame with the football.
The Crusader defense, though, only allowed the Swedes to settle for a 26-yard field goal from Bronson Long, before Paul’s heroics for Christian.
Gothenburg (6-4) got on the scoreboard in the first quarter, after recovering a fumble at the Christian 45-yard line. The drive was capped with an eight-yard touchdown pass from Wes Geiken to Carson Rhodes, with 5:15 left in the first quarter. On the first play following the kickoff, Christian answered with Gunnar Dworak’s 73-yard touchdown run off an option pitch to the the game at 7.
On the next Crusader drive, Dworak answered with a 49-yard touchdown run to give Christian a 14-7 lead with 2:06 left in the first quarter. Gothenburg answered with 6:14 in the second quarter, when Wes Geiken scored on a 13-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 14.
Paul scored his first touchdown of the game, coming off a three-yard run with 20 seconds to play in the third quarter, which gave the Crusaders a 21-14 advantage.