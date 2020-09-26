FOOTBALL: Papio South Gets First Win Of The Season By Holding Off LSW
LINCOLN–(KLMS Sept. 25)–Papillion-LaVista South wasted no time to jump out ahead of Lincoln Southwest on Friday night. But the Titans also couldn’t shake off the Silver Hawks until very late in the game.
Papio South counted on big plays early and held on late for a 40-24 victory over Southwest at Seacrest Field, in a high school football game heard on ESPN Lincoln.
Titan quarterback Brady Fitzpatrick threw a 58-yard pass to Jackson Trout, which set up a 4-yard touchdown pass from Fitzpatrick to Jackson Horn. Trout completed the two-point conversion and Papio South jumped ahead 8-0 with 9:52 left in the first quarter.
Kicker Trent Brehm nailed two field goals from 34 and 47-yards out respectively to increase the Titan lead to 14-0 in the second quarter.
Southwest responded with a 42-yard field goal from kicker Braeden Bestmann to put the Silver Hawks on the board trailing 14-3 with 2:49 left before halftime. Papillion-LaVista South answered with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Fitzpatrick to Horn with 45 seconds left in the half. Southwest attempted a 38-yard field goal with one second left, but was blocked and Trace Marco ran the ball back for a touchdown to extend the Titan lead to 26-3 at halftime.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, but Southwest was starting to build up momentum late when running back Telo Arsiaga capped off a drive with a five-yard touchdown run to pull to within 16, 26-10.
But the Titans, who improved to 1-4, countered with recovering an onside kick. Fitzpatrick then threw a 33-yard pass to Horn to the Southwest 20-yard line, setting up a scoring run from Jaden Quelette with 10:44 to play to extend the lead to 33-10.
Southwest (1-4) got a 38-yard touchdown catch from Justice Schmitt off a Collin Fritton pass, with the Silver Hawks now trailing 33-17 with just under eight minutes remaining. Papio South scored again, then Southwest got a 32-yard touchdown pass from Fritton to Grant Buda with under a minute-and-a-half left in the game.