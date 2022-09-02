FOOTBALL: Gators Capitalize Early To Defeat Rockets

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 1)–From the second play of the game, the Lincoln North Star defense capitalized on a turnover that later resulted in a score and ended up capitalizing on four other turnovers from Lincoln Northeast.

The Gators ended up with a victory over the Rockets Thursday night in high school football in a game heard on KFOR.

After a Northeast pass was tipped an intercepted by North Star linebacker Cameron Bretting at the Rocket 22-yard line, the Gators utilized three plays to set up an 11-yard touchdown pass from Beaudree Ball to wide-receiver Braeden Sunken for a 7-0 lead with 10:10 left in the first quarter.

North Star (2-0) capitalized on a fumble recovery and set up a 44-yard drive capped on a six-yard touchdown run from Tra’Maine Lister for a 14-0 lead with 5:35 in 1st quarter. Lister scored again on a six-yard run with 9;41 left in the 2nd, but the point after failed and the Gators led 20-0.

Dylan Hallett extended the North Star lead on a 63-yard touchdown reception with 2:24 left before halftime.

The opening kickoff of the second half saw North Star respond with a 95-yard return for a touchdown from Ashton Coffey to put the Gators up 35-0. Max Kleppinger added a 27-yard field goal for North Star with 6:41 left in the game to extend the lead to 38-0, then Jostin Baum intercepted a Northeast pass from 25-yard out for a 45-0 advantage with 5:18 remaining.

Northeast (0-2) avoided a shut out, after a big run play from Brice Eloume later set up a 14-yard touchdown run with 3:41 left for the final score of the game.