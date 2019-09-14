FOOTBALL: Defense Helps Southwest Stop East High’s Attack

Lincoln Southwest did something to Lincoln East that none of the previous opponents could do in the first two games of the season, preventing the offense from scoring.
The Silver Hawks only allowed 83 total yards of offense and had nine tackles behind the line of scrimmage and counted on a rushing touchdown, along with an interception to set up a short scoring run for a 13-0 victory over the Spartans on Friday night at Seacrest Field. It was a game heard on ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM.
Southwest (2-1) battled with East for all of the first half, until 13 seconds left before halftime when quarterback Laken Harnly scored off a 7-yard run.
East (2-1) tried to create some offensive rhythm but it backfired when Southwest’s Dakota Harders intercepted a pass, which eventually set up Harnly’s one-yard scoring strike in the third quarter.
Both teams missed field goal attempts early in the first half.
This marks the first time East has been shutout this season. The Spartans opened the season Aug. 31 with a 23-0 win at Lincoln Pius X and earned a 44-7 victory over Lincoln Northeast on Sept. 6.