FOOTBALL: Bauman’s 98-Yard TD Run Sets Tone as East Rolls Past North Star

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 14)–After Lincoln North Star drove all the way down to the Lincoln East two-yard line on the opening drive of Friday night’s game, it would mark the only time the Navigators would get anywhere close to reaching the goal line.

After North Star failed to convert on fourth and one at the East two-yard line, the Spartans got rolling when running back Dash broke free for a 98-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage. East never looked back from there in a 38-0 shutout victory over the Gators at Seacrest Field, in a game heard on KFOR.

Bauman’s 98-yard scoring run with 8:05 left in the first quarter set the tone for the East offense. Sophomore quarterback Jeter Worthley then found wide-receiver Connor Shelton on a 27-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter to extend the Spartan lead to 14-0.

With just over a minute left before halftime, Worthley took to the air again, throwing a 34-yard touchdown pass to Kamdyn Roebke and East led 21-0 at halftime.

East pulled away in the third quarter, when Worthley connected to Malachi Coleman on a 51-yard touchdown pass with 9:19 remaining, then Collin Nehe booted a 30-yard field goal with 6:48 to go and Carter Templemeyer caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from Worthley with 4:36 to play in the quarter and the game’s final score before the running clock rule kicked in.

The Spartans picked up their third district win of the season and improved to 5-3 overall, with a playoff spot clinched but seeding won’t be determined until a week from Saturday. North Star dropped to 3-5 overall, 1-2 in district play with their final game of the season next Thursday night at Seacrest Field against Columbus, which you can hear on KFOR.