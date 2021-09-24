FOOTBALL: Air Attack Lifts No. 9 Lincoln East Past No. 8 Lincoln Southeast
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 23)–On the first play from scrimmage, the No. 9 Lincoln East football team took to the air immediately and it paid off.
Quarterback Noah Walters threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to Malachi Coleman and the Spartans rolled from there to a 47-10 victory over No. 8 Lincoln Southeast Thursday night at Seacrest Field, in a game heard on KFOR. Click this link to listen to the game On-Demand: KFOR High School Sports Podcast.
Walters, who threw for over 400 yards and six touchdowns in East’s win over Millard North last Friday, continued to be lethal offensively by throwing for five touchdowns against the Knights. Southeast got on the scoreboard off the first drive of the game, which was capped by a 27-yard field goal from Nate McCashland. After Coleman’s go-ahead touchdown catch, East later regained control of the football off a forced fumble. The drive was capped by Walters’ four-yard touchdown pass to Luke Greisen with 1:28 left in the opening quarter and the Spartans leading 14-3.
Coleman caught his second touchdown pass of the night, on a 17-yard toss from Walters to extend the East lead to 21-3 with 6:32 remaining before halftime. Then Walters connected with wide-receiver Cooper Erikson on a 20-yard touchdown pass and Kellan Gorr added a field goal to put the Spartans up 31-3 at halftime.
Two plays into the third quarter, East’s Billie Stephenson caught a 50-yard touchdown pass to extend the Spartan lead to 37-3. Gorr added another field goal with just under two-minutes remaining in the third quarter to stretch the lead to 40-3 entering the final quarter.
Southeast (3-2) got their first touchdown with about 8:01 remaining in the game when Willem Reddick threw a 27-yard pass to Manny Appleget. Dash Bauman finished the game with 2:30 left with an 11-yard touchdown run to seal the win for East, who improved to 4-1.
Walters ended the game with 437 yards passing on completing 23 of 30 passes and five scoring strikes through the air.