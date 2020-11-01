Five Lincoln Metro Area Teams Qualify For State Volleyball Tourney
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 1)–Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Pius X, Norris, Waverly and Lincoln Lutheran have qualified for the NSAA State Volleyball Tournament that starts Wednesday, Nov. 4 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
In Class A, Southwest in the second game Wednesday night on the North Court against Papillion-LaVista, while Pius X squares off against Millard West in the second game Wednesday night at the South Court. The Class A session Wednesday will start at 7pm.
Class B’s bracket that starts Wednesday morning at 9 will feature Waverly facing Ashland-Greenwood in the second match of the morning session on the North Court. Norris will play at 9am against Aurora on the South Court.
In Class C1, defending state champ Lincoln Lutheran will play Kearney Catholic in the second game of the afternoon session Wednesday on the South Court.
Click the links below for the full brackets of all six classes and the session schedules for each class.
All-Class Tourney Bracket
All-Class Tourney Session Schedule