Five Former Huskers Named To U.S. VNL Preliminary Roster

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics May 1)–Five former members of the Nebraska volleyball team have been named to the 30-player U.S. Women’s National Team preliminary roster for the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Nations League, the premier annual international volleyball tournament. Team USA won the inaugural Volleyball Nations League last year.

Recent Nebraska senior Mikaela Foecke will make her debut with the U.S. National Team after concluding her illustrious playing career with the Huskers last December. She will join fellow former Huskers Jordan Larson, Kelsey Robinson, Kadie Rolfzen and Justine Wong-Orantes on the 30-player roster.

The VNL, a 16-country league, includes 15 pool play matches for each country spread over five consecutive weeks with four pods of four teams competing in round-robin action every week. Each of the 12 core countries hosts at least one round-robin pod. The top five teams from the preliminary round will compete in the VNL Final Six along with host China from July 3-7 with the winner receiving $1 million.

The U.S. Women hosts No. 9 Korea on June 4, No. 13 Germany on June 5 and No. 4 Brazil on June 6. All matches will be played at the 15,500-seat Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

The 30-player roster will be trimmed to 25 players by May 11. Each country can designate 14 players from the reduced 25-player roster to compete in each preliminary week and the Final Six. Rosters can change each week upon discretion of the coaching staff.

2019 Volleyball Nationals League Schedule

Lincoln, Neb. – Pinnacle Bank Arena

Tuesday, June 4

Brazil vs. Germany, 4:30 p.m. CT

USA vs. Korea, 7:30 p.m. CT

Wednesday, June 5

Korea vs. Brazil, 4:30 p.m. CT

USA vs. Germany, 7:30 p.m. CT

Thursday, June 6

Germany vs. Korea, 4:30 p.m. CT

USA vs. Brazil, 7:30 p.m. CT