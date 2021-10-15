      Weather Alert

Father of Husker Football Assistant Coach Dies In Northeast Iowa Collision

Oct 15, 2021 @ 12:10pm

ALLISON, Iowa–(News Reports Oct. 15)–The father of Nebraska football defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has died, after he was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon in the northeast Iowa community of Allison.

The Iowa State Patrol says 69-year-old Gene Chinander apparently failed to stop at an intersection in Allison, Iowa, left the roadway and crashed into a legally parked semi truck in a parking lot.

Gene Chinander was pronounced dead at the scene.

