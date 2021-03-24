Fans Set to Return to Husker Athletic Events
LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Mar. 24)–The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday that it will allow fans to return to regular-season conference sporting events beginning immediately. The decision to follow local health guidelines and restrictions was made jointly by Big Ten Conference Athletic Directors and the Council of Presidents and Chancellors in consultation with university medical experts and the conference office.
“I applaud the decision to allow fans to return to conference venues for the remainder of the 2020-21 athletic season,” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said. “This is another positive step as we move closer to normal operations in the Big Ten and across college athletics. Our staff has worked closely with local health officials to finalize details and provide a safe environment in our facilities. I know Nebraska fans are eager to get back to cheering on their Huskers in person, and we look forward to welcoming them back.”
The decision applies to all remaining events in Nebraska’s home athletic venues, beginning with Friday’s baseball and softball games. Tickets will be available for baseball, softball, soccer, volleyball and the Huskers’ May 1 spring game. The Big Ten announced earlier this month that it would allow public ticket sales at conference championship events, including the Big Ten Men’s Gymnastics and Big Ten Men’s Tennis championships that will be held in Lincoln in April.
Preliminary information for upcoming Husker athletic contests includes the following:
Season ticket holders for the most recent ticketed season will receive the first opportunity to purchase tickets (i.e., 2019 volleyball, soccer; 2020 baseball and softball) and will receive direct email communication for their respective sports today.
-All ticket sales will be on a single game basis, and all tickets will be mobile.
-Fans will be required to wear face coverings in all Nebraska athletic venues.
-More details on venue capacities, ticket allocation, seating plans and health and safety measures will be announced soon. All plans are subject to change based on adjustments to Lincoln/Lancaster County directed health measures.