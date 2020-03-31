Ex-Spartan, Former Rocket Swim Coach Hunt Takes Over At NWU
LINCOLN–(NWU Athletics Mar. 31)–Nebraska Wesleyan University Athletic Director Ira Zeff has announced that Kyle Hunt will serve as the interim head swimming coach. Hunt will coach the men’s and women’s Prairie Wolves swimming teams.
Hunt takes over for his former high school coach Greg Fleming, who announced his retirement from NWU earlier this month.
He spent the 2019-20 season as an assistant swimming coach at Nebraska Wesleyan under Coach Fleming. While serving as an assistant, Hunt was instrumental in practice planning, recruiting and training workouts.
Hunt, who is also a History teacher at Lincoln Northeast High School, has over 25 years of swim coaching experience. He was the head swimming coach at Lincoln Northeast from 2004-19. In addition to his duties as head coach at Lincoln Northeast, he was also the head swimming coach for Club Husker Swimming from 2014-19.
A graduate of Lincoln East High School, Hunt earned a bachelor’s degree in Historical Studies from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2002.
Coach Fleming had been the only swimming coach in the history of the NWU swimming program since it started in 2013.