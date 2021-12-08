East’s QB Walters Named Nebraska Gatorade Player of The Year
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 8)–One of the highest individual honors a high school athlete can receive was awarded to Lincoln East quarterback Noah Walters on Tuesday.
The Spartan senior was named Nebraska’s Gatorade Football Player of The Year.
Walters capped off a spectacular high school football career by seeting Class A records this season in passing yards per game averaging 340.2 yards and in total passing yardage finishing the season with 3,402 yards. Walters also finished with 44 passing touchdowns, just two shy of the Class A record of 46.
Walters has received several offers to go play football in college, including a walk-on offer from Nebraska. He hasn’t made a formal decision yet.
Walters will play baseball this spring for East. Last spring, he helped the Spartans to the Class A state tournament.