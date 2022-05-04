East, Southeast Will Host District Baseball Tournaments
LINCOLN—(May 4)—Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast will be hosting district tournament games, when the post season for high school baseball gets underway Friday and Saturday.
East will be the top-seed in the A-4 district and No. 4 seed overall and play at 11am Saturday against the winner of Friday’s 5pm game between Papillion-LaVista and Lincoln High. The other half of the semifinal bracket features Omaha Westside against Bellevue West at 1:30pm Saturday. The winners of the semifinals will play in the A-4 District Championship Saturday at 4pm. All games will be played at Den Hartog Field.
Southeast will be the top-seed of the A-6 district at Sherman Field and sixth-seed overall. They will play at 11am Saturday against Friday’s winner between Columbus and Omaha Benson. The other semifinal game Saturday at 1:30pm has Kearney taking on Lincoln North Star. The district championship will then be played at 4pm.
Elsewhere, Lincoln Southwest will play in Saturday’s 1:30pm semifinal game in the A-2 district at Creighton Prep’s Jurgensen Park against Papillion-LaVista South. Over at Millard South in the A-3 quarterfinal, Lincoln Northeast squares off against Norfolk at 3pm Friday.
Lincoln Pius X will play Gretna at 2pm Saturday at Elkhorn South in the other half of the A-5 district semifinal.
Class B’s districts were released last week and get underway Thursday and Friday and conclude on Saturday.
Class A and Class B District Baseball Pairings