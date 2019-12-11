East Names Gingery New Head Volleyball Coach

LINCOLN–(News Release Dec. 11)– Lincoln East High School has named Nicole Gingery its new head volleyball coach. Gingery has served as East’s JV volleyball coach since 2016. Prior to that, she coached freshman volleyball for the Spartans.
Gingery’s East roots run deep. A 2009 East graduate, she was a member of volleyball teams that qualified for state in 2005, 2007 and 2008. Both of her parents are East graduates and her dad, John Gingery, has been East’s football coach.
Nicole Gingery played college volleyball at Emporia State University and Ottawa University. She’s also coached the East girls freshman basketball team and the Nebraska One Volleyball Club team.
Gingery takes over for Mike Wiese, who stepped down in November after 10 years as head coach. Wiese took over for Myron Oehlerking, making Gingery only the third head volleyball coach in school history.