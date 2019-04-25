Dixon The Latest To Leave Husker Football Program

LINCOLN–(Hail Varsity April 24)–KFOR Sports has learned through Hail Varsity magazine that Outside linebacker Breon Dixon will not be part of the Nebraska football team going forward after violating team rules. That’s according to a source confirmed to Hail Varsity Wednesday. Dixon later confirmed the information himself via Twitter.

A redshirt sophomore, Dixon arrived from Ole Miss last season after playing six games at defensive back for the Rebels in 2017. Nebraska moved him to outside linebacker and fought for immediate eligibility.

The departure is the second since the April 13 spring game for Nebraska. Dixon follows senior punter Caleb Lightbourn, who announced his intent to transfer on April 16.