Creighton Men’s Basketball Withdraws From Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic
OMAHA–(CU Athletics Nov. 19)–Following multiple positive COVID-19 test results to Tier 1 individuals within the program, the Creighton University men’s basketball team will no longer be participating in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Among the examples the NCAA identifies as potential Tier 1 individuals are student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff, or officials.
“We are disappointed to have to withdraw from the Crossover Classic, but the safety and well-being of those surrounding our program needs to be the priority,” said Creighton’s McCormick Endowed Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen. “We continue to have confidence in the protocols set up by Sanford Health and those associated with the Crossover Classic, and do not want to jeopardize the health of those we would potentially come into contact with while in Sioux Falls.”
A decision on safely resuming team activities will be made in the days to come following additional discussions and medical testing.