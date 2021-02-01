Creighton Men’s Basketball Team Moves Up In AP and Coaches Rankings
OMAHA–(CU Athletics Feb. 1)–The Creighton men’s basketball team set a program record on Monday as it was ranked in an 18th straight Associated Press poll. This week’s poll has the Bluejays tabbed as the nation’s No. 15 team.
The 18 straight weeks in the rankings surpasses the previous program record of 17 straight weeks, done from Feb. 27, 2012 – Feb. 4, 2013. Creighton (13-4, 9-3 BIG EAST) remains one of eight schools that have been ranked each of the past 18 AP polls (since Feb. 3, 2020), joining Baylor, Gonzaga, Houston, Iowa, Kansas, Tennessee and Villanova.
Ranked 17th a week ago, the Bluejays improved two spots after picking up road wins at Seton Hall (85-81) and DePaul (69-62) last week.
This is the 107th week in program history that the Bluejays have been ranked, with 79 of those under the direction of McDermott. Creighton is 133-50 all-time as a ranked team, including a 99-38 mark under McDermott. Creighton has been ranked at least one week in eight of McDermott’s 11 seasons on The Hilltop after doing it just five different seasons in program history before his 2010 arrival.
Creighton’s best rank in program history is No. 7, done four times (Jan. 16, 2017, March 9, 2020, March 16, 2020 and Jan. 4, 2021).
CU is one of two BIG EAST teams that are nationally ranked by the AP this week, joining No. 3 Villanova. UConn and Xavier are among those getting votes.
Creighton also ascended two spots in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll to 12th this week.
Creighton (13-4, 9-3 BIG EAST) has two games scheduled for this week, starting with Wednesday’s 8 p.m. home contest vs. Georgetown that will be televised on FS1.
Associated Press Top 25
February 1, 2021
Rk School W-L PTS
1 Gonzaga (61) 17-0 1597
2 Baylor (3) 16-0 1539
3 Villanova 11-1 1458
4 Michigan 13-1 1402
5 Houston 15-1 1348
6 Texas 11-3 1228
7 Ohio State 14-4 1133
8 Iowa 12-4 1279
9 Oklahoma 11-4 966
10 Alabama 14-4 958
11 Tennessee 12-3 869
12 Illinois 11-5 850
13 Texas Tech 12-5 797
14 Virginia 11-3 752
15 Creighton 13-4 732
16 Virginia Tech 13-3 718
17 West Virginia 11-5 669
18 Missouri 11-3 589
19 Wisconsin 13-5 452
20 Florida State 10-3 393
21 UCLA 13-3 260
22 Florida 10-4 196
23 Kansas 11-6 171
24 Purdue 12-6 130
25 Drake 16-0 117
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 111, USC 57, Loyola Chicago 52, Minnesota 42, Xavier 25, Boise State 23, St. Bonaventure 19, Saint Louis 11, Belmont 11, Toledo 9, Oregon 8, Colorado 8, San Diego State 6, Connecticut 5, Louisville 4, North Carolina 3, Georgia Tech 2, Rutgers 1.
Ferris Mowers Top 25 Coaches Poll
February 1, 2021
Rk School W-L PTS
1 Gonzaga (28) 17-0 796
2 Baylor (4) 160 772
3 Villanova 11-1 735
4 Michigan 13-1 690
5 Houston 15-1 660
6 Texas 11-3 610
7 Alabama 14-4 495
8 Iowa 12-4 490
9 Ohio State 14-4 478
10 Tennessee 12-3 446
11 Texas Tech 12-5 422
12 Creighton 13-4 396
13 Illinois 11-5 382
14 Oklahoma 11-4 379
15 Virginia 11-3 368
16 Virginia Tech 13-3 357
17 Missouri 11-3 343
18 West Virginia 11-5 277
19 Florida State 10-3 237
20 Wisconsin 13-5 212
21 UCLA 13-3 165
22 Kansas 11-6 112
23 Florida 10-4 90
24 Oklahoma State 11-4 88
25 Drake 16-0 67
Others receiving votes: Minnesota 66; Purdue 59; Southern California 44; Loyola-Chicago 43; Oregon 39; Louisville 26; Xavier 9; St. Bonaventure 8; Colorado 8; Boise State 7; Louisiana State 6; San Diego State 5; Toledo 3; Belmont 3; Rutgers 2; North Carolina 2; Winthrop 1; Saint Louis 1; Georgia Tech 1.