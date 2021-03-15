      Weather Alert

Creighton Men’s Basketball Team Finishes Ranked In AP/Coaches Polls While Preparing For NCAA Tourney

Mar 15, 2021 @ 12:14pm

OMAHA–(CU Athletics Mar. 15)–The Creighton men’s basketball team is ranked 19th in the year-end poll for the 2020-21 season, earning a spot in the poll every week for an entire season for the first time.

It’s the sixth time Creighton has been ranked in a year-end poll, joining 2002-03 (15th), 2011-12 (19th), 2012-13 (22nd), 2013-14 (16th) and 2019-20 (7th).

This week’s ranking is down two spots from last weeks’ No. 17 slotting. Creighton also fell two spots from 17th to 19th in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, which came out on Sunday. Another edition of that poll is due out following the NCAA Tournament.

Creighton’s (20-8) 24 straight weeks in the AP rankings extends the program record. The Bluejays remain one of six schools that have been ranked each of the past 24 AP polls (since Feb. 3, 2020), joining Gonzaga (95), Villanova (40), Baylor (37), Houston (26) and Iowa (26).

This is the 113th week in program history that the Bluejays have been ranked, with 85 of those under the direction of Greg McDermott. Creighton is 140-54 all-time as a ranked team, including a 105-42 mark under McDermott. Creighton has been ranked at least one week in eight of McDermott’s 11 seasons on The Hilltop after doing it just five different seasons in program history before his 2010 arrival.

Creighton’s best rank in program history is No. 7, done four times (Jan. 16, 2017, March 9, 2020, March 16, 2020 and Jan. 4, 2021).

CU is one of two BIG EAST teams that are nationally ranked by the AP this week, joining No. 18 Villanova. Fellow BIG EAST foes UConn and Georgetown are also among those getting votes.

Creighton is in Indianapolis and prepping for the NCAA Tournament, where the Bluejays face off with Big West champion UC Santa Barbara on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Central. The game will air on truTVUCSB is among the schools getting votes in both polls.

Associated Press Top 25
March 15, 2021
Rk    School    W-L     PTS
1    Gonzaga (60)    26-0    1500
2    Illinois    23-6    1415
3    Baylor    22-2    1397
4    Michigan    20-4    1280
5    Alabama    24-6    1242
6    Houston    24-3    1145
7    Ohio State    21-9    1138
8    Iowa    21-8    1132
9    Texas    19-7    993
10    Arkansas    22-6    895
11    Oklahoma State    20-8    891
12    Kansas    20-8    803
13    West Virginia    18-9    745
14    Florida State    16-6    651
15    Virginia    18-6    584
16    San Diego State    23-4    521
17    Loyola Chicago    24-4    513
18    Villanova    16-6    490
19    Creighton    20-8    411
20    Purdue    18-9    382
21    Texas Tech    17-10    271
22    Colorado    22-8    243
23    BYU    20-6    125
USC    22-7    125
25    Virginia Tech    15-6    118
Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech 103, Tennessee 72, St. Bonaventure 71, Connecticut 62, LSU 54, Oregon 40, Oklahoma 40, Wisconsin 26, Winthrop 10, Clemson 5, UC Santa Barbara 2, Missouri 2, Cleveland State 2, Georgetown 1.

Ferris Mowers Top 25 Coaches Poll
March 14, 2021
Rk    School    W-L     PTS
1    Gonzaga (32)    26-0    800
2    Illinois    22-6    745
3    Baylor    22-2    737
4    Michigan    20-4    676
5    Alabama    24-6    668
6    Houston    23-3    587
7    Ohio State    21-8    586
8    Iowa    21-8    549
9    Texas    19-7    488
10    Arkansas    22-6    472
11    Kansas    20-8    433
12    Oklahoma State    20-8    402
13    West Virginia    18-9    395
14    Florida State    16-6    391
15    Virginia    18-6    347
16    Loyola Chicago    24-4    312
17    Villanova    16-6    289
18    San Diego State    23-4    273
19    Creighton    20-8    245
20    Purdue    18-9    206
21    Texas Tech    17-10    132
22    Colorado    22-8    127
23    USC    22-7    104
24    Virginia Tech    15-6    101
25    Oregon    20-6    73
Others receiving votes: Brigham Young 55; St. Bonaventure 42; Oklahoma 42; Connecticut 33; Georgia Tech 18; Wichita State 14; Louisiana State 13; Drake 10; Tennessee 9; Winthrop 8; Missouri 8; North Texas 3; Clemson 3; Georgetown 2; UCLA 1; UC Santa Barbara 1.