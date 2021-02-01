Creighton Guard Zegarowski Named Big East Player of The Week
OMAHA–(CU Athletics Feb. 1)–Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski has been named the BIG EAST Player of the Week for the second time in his career and first time this season.
The junior guard helped Creighton earn a pair of road wins last week as he averaged 18.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game in victories at Seton Hall (85-81) and DePaul (69-62). He shot 52.2 percent from the field (12-23), 53.3 percent from three-point range (8-15) and 83.3 percent at the line (5-6).
Zegarowski had 18 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals in Wednesday’s victory win at Seton Hall. He made 5-of-9 three-pointers, including one with 1:39 left that gave Creighton its first lead since 29-28. In Creighton’s game-ending 14-2 run, Zegarowski had four points and assisted on six additional points.
Against DePaul on Saturday, Zegarowski led Creighton with 19 points and five assists while contributing four rebounds. He made four free throws in the final 2:08 as Creighton closed the game on a 10-2 run as the Bluejays improved to 13-4 overall and 9-3 in BIG EAST play.
Zegarowski, who was previously named BIG EAST Player of the Week on Feb. 24, 2020, leads the BIG EAST with 44 three-pointers made and also ranks among the league’s top-11 in scoring, assists, three-point percentage, free throw percentage, minutes per game and assist/turnover ratio.
Creighton returns to action on Wednesday at 8 p.m. when it hosts Georgetown at CHI Health Center Omaha.