Coulter Named New Lincoln Lutheran Girls Basketball Coach
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 18)–There will be a new head girls basketball coach walking the sidelines at Lincoln Lutheran next seasaon.
On Friday, Wade Coulter was hired as the Warriors’ head coach, succeeding Allen Simpson, who served as head coach the past two seasons. He comes to Lutheran, after serving as an assistant girls basketball coach at Columbus Scotus.
“Having the opportunity to operate in a faith-filled environment around quality people and competing in the Centennial Conference has been a wonderful experience, and those same qualities have drawn me to Lincoln Lutheran,” Coulter said in a statement.
Coulter is a Columbus High School graduate and earned his degree in social science at Peru State, before earning a master’s degree in educational administration at the University of Nebraska-Kearney. At Peru State, Coulter played football and earned NAIA Academic All-American honors as a senior.
While at Columbus Scotus, Coulter helped coach the Shamrocks to six district finals, three state tournament appearances, culminating with the 2018 Class C1 girls state basketball championship.