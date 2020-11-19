      Weather Alert

Conference Schedule Released For The Nebraska Men’s Basketball Team

Nov 18, 2020 @ 11:27pm

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics Nov. 18)–The Big Ten Conference released its 2020-21 men’s basketball conference schedule Wednesday afternoon.

The Huskers will be challenged this season, as half of their conference games are against teams ranked in the top 25 of the AP Preseason poll.

The 20-game schedule begins on Monday, Dec. 21, when the Huskers travel to Madison to take on defending Big Ten co-champion Wisconsin. Nebraska’s home opener is set for Friday, Dec. 25, when the Huskers will host Michigan for a special holiday matchup.

Nebraska’s double-play opponents for this season are Wisconsin, Michigan State, Purdue, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland and Penn State. Nebraska’s single-play home opponents at Pinnacle Bank Arena include Indiana, Rutgers and Michigan, while the Huskers’ single-play road games are matchups at Iowa, Northwestern and Ohio State.

In all, seven Big Ten teams are ranked in the preseason, including Iowa (4), Wisconsin (7), Illinois (8), Michigan State (13), Ohio State (23), Rutgers (24) and Michigan (25).

Start times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date, while the non-conference schedule will be announced soon.

2020-21 Nebraska Basketball Big Ten Schedule

Date                                                                        Opponent                                               Location
Monday, December 21, 2020                         at Wisconsin                                           Madison, Wis.
Friday, December 25, 2020                            Michigan                                                 Pinnacle Bank Arena
Wednesday, December 30, 2020                  at Ohio State                                          Columbus, Ohio
Saturday, January 2, 2021                              Michigan State                                      Pinnacle Bank Arena
Tuesday, January 5, 2021                                 at Purdue                                                West Lafayette, Ind.
Sunday, January 10, 2021                               Indiana                                                     Pinnacle Bank Arena
Wednesday, January 13, 2021                      Illinois                                                      Pinnacle Bank Arena
Saturday, January 16, 2021                             at Maryland                                            College Park, Md.
Wednesday, January 20, 2021                      Minnesota                                              Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sunday, January 24, 2021                                at Iowa                                                     Iowa City, Iowa
Saturday, January 30, 2021                            Penn State                                              Pinnacle Bank Arena
Wednesday, February 3, 2021                       at Michigan State                                 East Lansing, Mich.
Sun., Feb. 7 or Mon., Feb. 8                           at Minnesota                                         Minneapolis, Minn.
Thursday, February 11, 2021                         Wisconsin                                               Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sunday, February 14, 2021                              at Penn State                                         University Park, Pa.
Wednesday, February 17, 2021                    Maryland                                                Pinnacle Bank Arena
Saturday, February 20, 2021                          Purdue                                                     Pinnacle Bank Arena
Wednesday, February 24, 2021                     at Illinois                                                  Champaign, Ill.
Sunday, February 28, 2021                             Rutgers                                                    Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sat., March 6 or Sun., March 7                      at Northwestern                                  Evanston, Ill.