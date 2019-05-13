COLLEGE BASEBALL: Bluejays Earn Series Win Over Red Storm

OMAHA-(CU Athletics May 12)–The Creighton Baseball team wrapped up a series victory of St. John’s with a 4-2 win over the Red Storm on Sunday, May 12th.

The win moved the Bluejays to 31-11 on the season and 11-4 in BIG EAST play, while St. John’s fell to 27-21 overall and 6-9 in conference action.

Creighton got out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first as junior Isaac Collins led off with a single, took second on a sacrifice bunt from junior Parker Upton. A single from junior Jake Holton gave the Bluejays runners at the corners, then a RBI ground out put the Bluejays up 1-0.

The game remained 1-0 into the bottom of the fourth, when the Bluejays tacked on two runs on two walks and a pair of RBI singles. Junior Will Robertson opened the frame with a walk. After a sac bunt from senior Jack Strunc, senior Jordan Hovey drew a second free pass in the frame. With two down in the inning sophomores David Vilches and Will Hanafan stroked

back-to-back RBI singles to make it 3-0.

The Bluejays pushed their advantage to 4-0 in the sixth as Hovey singled to right, stole second and went to third on an error by Red Storm catcher Wyatt Mascarella. Moments later Hovey scampered home on a wild pitch.

St. John’s got their two runs in the seventh as Mascarella connected for his second home run of the series (fourth of the season) over the left-field wall.

Creighton starter Evan Johnson delivered an impressive performance, shutting out the Red Storm for six innings. Johnson equaled his career-high of eight strikeouts, throwing 121 pitches as he limited St. John’s to four hits.

Vilches led the Bluejays with three hits (3-for-4) with an RBI, while Hovey was 1-for-3 with two runs scored.

The Bluejays return to the diamond on Tuesday as Creighton battles crosstown rival UNO at 11:00 am in the Cox Kids Day at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.