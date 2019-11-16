Class B Football: SkyHawks Soar In Third Quarter Past Vikings

OMAHA–(KFOR Nov. 15)–A rocky start to the second half for Omaha Skutt was quickly forgotten.
The No. 2 seed SkyHawks bounced back from an early fumble in the third quarter and rattled off 21 unanswered points to earn a 27-10 victory over No. 3 seed Waverly, before a crowd of 3,000 fans Friday night in the Class B state football playoff semifinals at Moylan Field. It was a game that was heard on KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and kfornow.com.
Skutt (12-0) has now won 25 straight games and will defend their Class B state title Nov. 25 at Memorial Stadium in a rematch with last year’s runner-up Scottsbluff, who held off Omaha Roncalli in the other semifinal 63-56.
What got the SkyHawks off to a shaky start in the second half was a fumble by quarterback Tyson Gordon. Waverly linebacker Mike Larsen recovered the football at the Skutt 22-yard line. That eventually set up a 22-yard field goal from Evan Canoyer that gave the Vikings a 10-6 with 10:27 left in the third quarter.
Gordon, who will play football next year at North Dakota State, redeemed himself by helping Skutt score on the next three possessions.
Facing a 3rd and 4 situation, Gordon connected with wide-receiver Robbie Trout on a 16-yard touchdown pass to cap a 60-yard drive. Following a three-and-out for Waverly, the SkyHawks extended the lead to 20-10 when Gordon found tight end Max Brinker on a 37-yard touchdown toss. The final touchdown pass from Gordon went to Barrett Liebentritt that put Skutt in control the rest of the way.
The SkyHawks counted for 326 yards of total offense, 204 of that was on the ground. Meanwhile, the Vikings only accounted for 140 yards of rushing.
Gordon capped an 81-yard drive with a quarterback sneak into the end zone, but the point after failed and Skutt took a 6-0 first quarter lead.
A forced fumble and recovery by Waverly gave the Vikings the ball at their own 38-yard line. The Vikings had to grind out a 62-yard drive, which ended when Canoyer took a direct snap and went a yard into the end zone for a touchdown with 28 seconds left in the second quarter. Waverly led at the break 7-6.
The Vikings finish the season at 10-2, both losses coming at the hands of Skutt.