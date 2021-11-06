CLASS B FOOTBALL: No. 1 Bennington Routs No. 7 Waverly
BENNINGTON–(KFOR Nov. 5)–Top-ranked Bennington wasted no time Friday night taking control after No. 7 Waverly’s initial drive stalled.
Running back Dylan Mostek scored on a 7-yard run to cap a 65-yard drive early on to put the Badgers on the board in a 41-0 victory over the Vikings Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Class B State Football playoffs, in a game heard on KFOR and now available on the High School Sports podcast tab at kfornow.com.
Bennington (11-0) will be Elkhorn in next Friday’s semifinal, after the Antlers held on for a 35-20 win over Seward.
Mostek’s initial touchdown run in the first quarter put Bennington up 7-0. Following a stalled Waverly drive, quarterback and punter Cole Murray helped put the ball on a kick down to the Badger 1-yard line. But it was Trey Bird who found Mitchell Andersen on a 99-yard touchdown pass to extend Bennington’s lead to 14-0.
The Badgers later scored when Bird scored on an option keeper from 10-yards out early in the second quarter and Mostek scored again from 4-yards out with Bennington ahead 28-0 at halftime.
The first play from scrimmage for Bennington with 11:41 in the third quarter was a 56-yard touchdown run from Mostek, which saw him finish the game with 147 yards rushing.
Bird then connected with Caydon Bluhm on a 64-yard touchdown pass to seal the victory for the Badgers.
Waverly, who finishes the year at 7-4, saw senior Cole Murray finish with 59-yards rushing and 52-yards passing.