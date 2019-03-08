CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL: Pius X Rolls Past Scottsbluff In Tourney Opener

A 19-point first quarter lead provided enough cushion for the Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team Thursday morning to race to an 83-43 rout of Scottsbluff in the quarterfinal of the NSAA Boys Class B State Basketball Tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Thunderbolts, now 25-2, take on Omaha Skutt, who avenged their double-overtime loss in last year’s Class B finale to York by winning 77-64. Pius X and Skutt will meet at 2pm Friday, which you can hear on LincolnPrepSports.com.

Charlie Easley scored all of his team-high 20 points in the first half and connected on four three-pointers for the ‘Bolts, who led 48-26 at halftime.

It was a 19-5 start to the third quarter for Pius X to really put the game away, where the lead climbed to 73-36 heading into the fourth quarter. Holton Harman added 15 points for the ‘Bolts and teammates Kolbe Rada and Mitch Sebek had 13 and 10 points respectively.

Jasiya DeOllos led Scottsbluff (14-11) with 10 points.