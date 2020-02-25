Class A Boys Basketball District Pairings Have Been Set
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 25)–The Nebraska School Activities Association on Tuesday released pairings for the Class A district boys basketball tournament, which starts Friday, Feb. 28 and ends Monday, Mar. 2.
None of the Lincoln teams earned No. 1 seedings out of the seven districts, but North Star and Pius X are No. 2 seeds in their respective districts. The Navigators will host a semifinal game in the A-3 district against No. 3 Gretna Saturday at 5pm, which you can hear on ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM and espnlincoln.com.
Pius X will host a semifinal game in A-7 on Saturday at 3pm against Omaha Burke, a game likely to be carried on KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and kfornow.com.
Lincoln Southeast is a No. 2 seed in the A-1 district and hosts No. 3 North Platte Saturday at 3:30pm.
Elsewhere, Lincoln Southwest is a No. 4 seed in the A-2 bracket and will host Omaha Northwest Friday at 6:30pm, with the winner to face top-seed Millard North Saturday at 7pm.
Lincoln Northeast hosts Fremont Friday at 6:30pm in the A-5 district, with the winner to play top-seed Papillion-LaVista South Saturday at 6pm.
Lincoln East plays top-seed Creighton Prep in the A-6 district semifinal Saturday at 5pm.
Full list of pairings is linked below.
Class A Boys District Basketball Pairings