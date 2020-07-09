Chiefs Announce Reduced Capacity Plan
(KFOR NEWS July 9, 2020) A year after the Kansas City Chiefs became Super Bowl champs, there will be fewer fans enjoying the team inside Arrowhead Stadium.
The Chiefs organization announced Wednesday they will reduce capacity when the NFL season kicks off.
“While our goal all offseason was to have a full stadium as we begin our Super Bowl title defense, it is out of consideration of the health and safety of our fans, employees, coaches and players that we move forward with a reduced-capacity plan that adheres to local guidelines and expert recommendations,” said Chiefs president Mark Donovan in a statement.
Season ticket holders can opt for a refund or have their payment rolled over to 2021. Those taking the rollover option will receive benefits this year, including pre-sale options on single-game tickets and the first opportunity to purchase playoff tickets, should full-capacity be allowed by then.
